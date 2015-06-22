Omnigon Sports New Deals

Omnigon said Sporting News, CONCACAF and Fox Broadcasting are three of the first to deploy BracketPro, a bracket-building software platform developed by the New York-based digital consulting firm.

BracketPro, Omnigon said, is a white label product for organizations to create brackets that can be sold to sponsors on a one-time, monthly or annual basis. The customizable system enables partners to integrate video, GIF or static images, supports standard and page view-based takeover ads, and can be integrated with social media platforms.

Each bracket can showcase 8, 16 or 32 “moments.” Users choose, by round, which moment they think is the best, and those that receive the most votes advance until a winner is ultimately selected.

