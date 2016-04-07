Omnigon, The Rugby Channel Team on OTT Try

Digital services firm Omnigon said it has inked a deal with Rugby International Marketing to develop The Rugby Channel, a new over-the-top video service.

Omnigon said phase one of that offering, which will feature live rugby action to U.S. viewers along with stats such as tries, carries and possession time, is live on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as via the web at TheRugbyChannel.tv.

Phase two, which will extend the service to “advanced platforms,” is slated for June 2016.

The service features both free and premium content via monthly or annual subscription options. According to the site, the introductory price of the service is $4.99 per month, and includes access to premium live match broadcasts, on-demand access to a library of previous matches, and “priority customer support.”

