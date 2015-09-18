Omnigon Finalizes Rugby World Cup Mobile App

Digital consulting firm Omnigon said it has released the third and final phase of the official mobile app for the 2015 Rugby World Cup (RWC2015), which kicks off Friday as England takes on Fiji in Twickenham.

The app, offered on iOS and Android smartphones, features live and post-match stats for all matches, live match audio streaming, live expert blogging during the matches, results, video highlights from each match, and a social media hub.

New York-based Omigon said usage rate of this year’s app is expected to set new records, noting that the first two phases of the app have already generated “hundreds of thousands of downloads.”

