Omnigon Acquires Touch Instinct

Digital consulting firm Omnigon has announced it has acquired Russian-based mobile development firm Touch Instinct and opened new offices in Los Angeles as part of a push to enlarge its global presence.

Terms of the deal for Touch Instinct were not disclosed.

The moves give the firm six offices around the world.

As a result of the acquisition of Touch Instinct, Omnigon will centralize all of its mobile development in one location, St. Petersburg, and add 25 mobile experts to its staff.

Touch Instinct CEO Andrey Baskov will relocate to New York to serve as Omnigon’s new Mobile CTO.

In addition Omnigon announced that Manish Dayal has been promoted to managing director, Omnigon Los Angeles and has relocated to head up operations in those new office.

“We are thrilled with Omnigon’s continued double-digit year over year growth and welcome Andrey and his outstanding team of mobile experts to the Omnigon family,” said Igor Ulis, CEO, Omnigon in a statement. “With the opening the Los Angeles and St. Petersburg offices, Omnigon will be able to more rapidly meet the demands and requirements of our growing client roster as we continue to broaden our offerings in North America and abroad.”

Current clients include NASCAR, PGA TOUR, WWE, NFL, Miami Heat, USGA, Manchester City F.C., MLB, IMG, CONCACAF, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting.