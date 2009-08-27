OmniBus Wins Big Starz Deal

Automation vendor OmniBus Systems announced that it has won a major

contract from Starz Entertainment for its iTX transmission system, a

software-driven, IT-based product that runs on off-the-shelf computer hardware

and combines multiple functions, including video server, automation, graphics

device and logo inserter, into one product.

OmniBus has been tapped to migrate Starz to an all-iTX transmission

architecture later this year, with a 130-channel installation that includes the

primary facility in Englewood, Colo. and its nearby backup facilities, and both

SD and HD services. It would be the second large iTX playout system in the

U.S. for OmniBus, following a similar

installation at DirecTV. iTX is also used by several cable programmers and by

CBS to feed content to the FLO TV mobile TV service.

Starz had previously used Avid Pinnacle MediaStream video servers, which

have been discontinued, under the control of OmniBus Colossus automation to

handle its playout. It will use iTX to duplicate its existing operations in

almost every aspect. It also aims to take advantage of the system's ability to

manage a piece of content from a single storage repository and utilize it across

multiple transmission channels.

"The iTX system fits neatly into our present operation without demanding

a lot of retraining or restructuring of workflows, and integrates very well with

our existing in-house traffic and content-management systems," said Starz SVP of

programming operations Ray Milius in a statement. "At the same time, iTX gives

us a much greater ability to adapt and extend the operation to meet future

contingencies."

"We are very excited about Starz Entertainment's decision to go with an

all-iTX transmission system, and the aggressive installation schedule shows just

how quickly broadcasters can get major operations transferred to iTX," added

OmniBus CEO Mike Oldham in a statement. "Starz has been a long-standing OmniBus

customer with a forward-looking approach to technology, and their example will

be of great interest to all broadcasters."