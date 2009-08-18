Omneon Reaches New Integration With Telestream

Video server and storage vendor Omneon says it has fully integrated its MediaGrid active storage system with Telestream’s Pipeline hardware-based video ingest device to provide fast access to content for breaking news and sports highlight production.

Pipeline is one of a number of third-party solutions that Omneon is working with as it continues to expand from its initial base in master control playout into diverse production applications.

With the new integration through an API (application program interface), Pipeline allows direct ingest of content to Omneon MediaGrid storage. The MediaGrid then allows the content to be edited immediately with Apple’s Final Cut Pro editing system, even while an ingest session is still in progress. The combined Telestream/Omneon system is seamless, requiring no manual intervention on the part of the editor, says Omneon. As an ingest session proceeds, the stored file continues to grow, and additional frames simply appear and become available for editing on Final Cut Pro.

"In today's news, sports highlights and studio production workflows, a rapid turnaround depends on how quickly editors can access media and get to work,” said Omneon SVP of marketing and business development Geoff Stedman in a statement. “The Omneon MediaGrid platform integrates easily with Pipeline to maximize efficiency in this key workflow area."

Telestream’s Pipeline video capture device encodes SD and HD media in mezzanine compression formats such as Panasonic’s DVCPRO HD, Apple’s ProRes 4:2:2, and Avid’s DNxHD, directly into the Omneon MediaGrid platform for immediate editing. When multiple sources are being ingested at once, the Final Cut Pro multiclip function simplifies the process by allowing editors to see and choose from multiple video sources running on the same timecode.

"Telestream and Omneon have a long and successful history working together, having provided hundreds of shared customers with solutions based on Omneon storage and our FlipFactory transcoding technology," said Telestream VP of marketing Barbara DeHart in a statement. "We're pleased to be working with Omneon once again to meet the demands of evolving broadcast workflows.”

Omneon demonstrated some of the Pipeline functionality at the NAB show in April. At the IBC show in Amsterdam next month, it will show direct ingest to the MediaGrid system and the edit-while-ingest workflow for Final Cut Pro, as well as DNxHD encoding for direct ingest to Avid editors.