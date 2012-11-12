Olympusat Telecom Partners With Akamai and KIT digital
Olympusat Telecom, a division of Olympusat Holdings, has
announced that it has launched a strategic partnership with KIT digital Inc.
and Akamai Technologies that will allow it to offer additional services for the
delivery of content to multiple platforms and devices.
The three companies also noted that the partnership will
allow their clients to reduce costs by cutting investment on infrastructure.
C. Austin Powers, president of Olympusat Telecom, noted in a
statement that "Akamai's unparalleled knowledge and experience in content
optimization and delivery across multiple devices and platforms worldwide
provides us with the flexibility and reliability that we need for our
entertainment television and video-centric customers and KIT digital's video
management capabilities will ensure a feature rich video offering for our
customers."
As a result of the agreement, Olympusat Telecom will
complement its existing television networks, distribution, video transport,
digital production and telecom businesses by offering four new services.
These include content delivery network (CDN) services using
Akamai's cloud-based content delivery network and KIT digital's interface;
enhanced storage capabilities using KIT digital's storage vault offering; video
transcoding; and a digital media player.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.