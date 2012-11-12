Olympusat Telecom Partners With Akamai and KIT digital

Olympusat Telecom, a division of Olympusat Holdings, has

announced that it has launched a strategic partnership with KIT digital Inc.

and Akamai Technologies that will allow it to offer additional services for the

delivery of content to multiple platforms and devices.

The three companies also noted that the partnership will

allow their clients to reduce costs by cutting investment on infrastructure.

C. Austin Powers, president of Olympusat Telecom, noted in a

statement that "Akamai's unparalleled knowledge and experience in content

optimization and delivery across multiple devices and platforms worldwide

provides us with the flexibility and reliability that we need for our

entertainment television and video-centric customers and KIT digital's video

management capabilities will ensure a feature rich video offering for our

customers."

As a result of the agreement, Olympusat Telecom will

complement its existing television networks, distribution, video transport,

digital production and telecom businesses by offering four new services.

These include content delivery network (CDN) services using

Akamai's cloud-based content delivery network and KIT digital's interface;

enhanced storage capabilities using KIT digital's storage vault offering; video

transcoding; and a digital media player.