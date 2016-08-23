Olympics Top TV's Social Set Last Week

According to Nielsen Social, the top seven TV shows tweeted about on Twitter and talked about on Facebook last week were all Olympics coverage on the multiple networks of NBCUniversal.

The top show in social interactions on those two platforms was the Aug. 19 Olympics coverage, with 4,459,000 uniques ("Unique social media accounts that have authored original content related to a linear TV episode or engaged with that content"), followed by Aug. 21 with 4,069,000, Aug. 18 with 3,971,000, Aug. 16 with 3,898,000, Aug. 15 with 3,891,000, Aug. 17 with 3,705,000, and Aug. 20 with 3,144,000.

In fact all 10 of the top 10 TV shows in social were sports, with the UFC PPV fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Aug. 20 coming in eighth (1,930,000), followed by a couple of NFL preseason games (Miami v. Dallas at 860,000 and Philly v. Pittsburgh at 452,000).

The top non-sports TV offering in social last week was Freeform's (formerly ABC Family) Pretty Little Liars at 260,000.

Tweets and posts about the shows are captured from three hours before through three hours after each initial broadcast. Unique tweet authors are defined as having a unique Twitter account that sent "at least one Tweet ascribed to a specific TV episode."