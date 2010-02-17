Olympics 2010: NBC's 'Today' Offers Immersive View

NBC's Today is using imLIVE technology from Immersive Media to bring live,

360-degree, interactive video streams from its temporary Olympic set on

Vancouver's Grouse Mountain to its Website.

The live video stream on TODAYshow.com, which is being

provided Feb. 17 and 18 from 7 to 10 a.m. EST, features one live video stream

that alternates between two 360-degree cameras: one focused on interior views

of the Today set and the other on outside shots. Through the imLIVE system, Web

viewers can click and drag an icon in the video player to pan the camera view

through 360 degrees, getting a behind-the-scenes look at production staff and

on-air talent setting up live shots. In addition to live streams, selected

segments will also be available on TODAYshow.com following each broadcast.

"With the live video stream on the set in Vancouver,

they can control the view and experience one of the biggest events of the year

right from their computer," said Catherine Captain, VP of Marketing for

the MSNBC Digital Network, in a statement. "We love giving viewers an

insider's perspective that they won't find anywhere else."

"We are thrilled to give viewers a new way to experience Today with

imLIVE 360-degree web videos," added Larry Logan, chief marketing officer

of Immersive Media. "This technology truly puts the viewer in the

director's chair. The audience will see interviews with athletes, on-set antics

amongst the anchors and more in a fresh, new, powerful way."