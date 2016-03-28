Oculus Rift Starts Shipping

Oculus, Facebook’s virtual reality division, announced Monday that it has begun to ship the Oculus Rift in more than 20 countries, with Kickstarter units arriving Monday and the initial wave of pre-ordered Rifts set to ship mid-week.

Consumers who preordered the Oculus Rift will be alerted when the product is being prepped for shipment (one to three weeks prior to shipping), followed by another they’ve been charged for the product and the Rift is on the way.

The baseline Oculus Rift product bundle, which includes the headset, sensor, Oculus remote, requisite cables, an Xbox One Controller, and two games, retails for $599. Oculus is also offering Rift-ready PC bundles. Both options are now available for purchase via Amazon, Best Buy and the Microsoft Store.

