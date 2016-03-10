Oculus Goes Social

Oculus, the Facebook-owned virtual reality company, is upping its social game by allowing users to create profiles and interact with others on the VR platform.

That capability, offered initially on the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR (shipments of the new Oculus Rift start late this month), includes some made-for-VR games in the Concepts section of the Oculus Store, including Social Trivia, a title that pits up to four competitors, and Herobound: Gladiators, a multiplayer adventure game.

The company has also added a function called “Oculus Social” that lets users create their own rooms to watch Twitch or Vimeo streams with others.

