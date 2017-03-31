Oculus Co-Founder Palmer Luckey Out at Facebook

Palmer Luckey, the co-founder of VR pioneer, Oculus, is leaving Facebook, the company that acquired the VR pioneer in 2014 for $2 billion, according to multiple reports.



In a statement, Facebook told UploadVR and outher outlets that Luckey’s last day at the company is Friday, March 31: "Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer's legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best."



Luckey's departure comes in the wake of high-profile, controversial events involving him that had a negative effect on the VR company.



In February, Facebook was ordered to pay $500 million to ZeniMax after losing a lawsuit alleging that Luckey violated a non-disclosure agreement to create prototypes of the Oculus Rift VR headset. Facebook said then that it plans to appeal the judgement.



Go to Multichannel.com for more.





