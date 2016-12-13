Oculus CEO Steps Down

Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe has stepped down from his position and will instead head up the Facebook-owned company’s new PC VR division, Iribe wrote in a blog post Dec. 13.

Oculus is also launching a new mobile VR division, a nod to the increasing availability of VR content on smartphones.

“Looking ahead and thinking about where I’m most passionate, I’ve decided to lead the PC VR group—pushing the state of VR forward with Rift, research and computer vision,” Iribe wrote. “As we’ve grown, I really missed the deep, day-to-day involvement in building a brand new product on the leading edge of technology.”

Jon Thomason, head of software for Oculus VR, will lead the new mobile VR group, with both he and Iribe working with Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer to find a new head for Oculus.