NYTVF Adds New Partners to Festival
The NYTVF announced
Wednesday the addition of three new partners for its 7th Annual New York
Television Festival, and three partners for NYTV Pitch, a program launching at
the festival, held in Manhattan on September 19-24.
ABC Studios,
Hallmark Channel and United Talent Agency join FX (who was previously announced this year) as first-time partners
for the 2011 festival. The partnership allows access to all official selections
from the Independent Pilot Competition and participation in NYTVF Executive Access,
which provides the independent content showcased at the event to the network,
agency and studio executives at the festival.
The festival will
also see the launch of NYTV Pitch, which guarantees a development deal for an
outstanding pitch from the 2011 class of Official Artists. Sundance Channel and
SevenOne International will join longstanding partner MSN to sponsor the
program's debut.
"We're thrilled to launch NYTVF Pitch with such a
terrific slate of partners, bringing additional development opportunities to
both the industry and artists participating in the Festival," said NYTVF Founder Terence Gray. "These three partners represent a tremendous breadth of
content needs and development goals and the Official Artists participating in
the Festival are at the very top of the NYTVF creative community. We believe
this program will provide yet another avenue for industry partners to engage
the NYTVF's artistic community to uncover great new ideas and talent and look
forward to the inaugural program at this year's Fest."
IFC and MTV will
continue their partnership with the festival, awarding development deals to the
winners of the Independent Pilot Competition. Fox has also signed on for the fourth
year with the Comedy Script Contest, awarding $25,000 and a development deal to
the best script submitted by aspiring writers. A&E Network and the festival
will launch and unscripted development pipeline, with the network providing a
$10,000 award and the chance to contribute to the production of the pilot.
