NYTVF Adds New Partners to Festival

The NYTVF announced

Wednesday the addition of three new partners for its 7th Annual New York

Television Festival, and three partners for NYTV Pitch, a program launching at

the festival, held in Manhattan on September 19-24.

ABC Studios,

Hallmark Channel and United Talent Agency join FX (who was previously announced this year) as first-time partners

for the 2011 festival. The partnership allows access to all official selections

from the Independent Pilot Competition and participation in NYTVF Executive Access,

which provides the independent content showcased at the event to the network,

agency and studio executives at the festival.

The festival will

also see the launch of NYTV Pitch, which guarantees a development deal for an

outstanding pitch from the 2011 class of Official Artists. Sundance Channel and

SevenOne International will join longstanding partner MSN to sponsor the

program's debut.

"We're thrilled to launch NYTVF Pitch with such a

terrific slate of partners, bringing additional development opportunities to

both the industry and artists participating in the Festival," said NYTVF Founder Terence Gray. "These three partners represent a tremendous breadth of

content needs and development goals and the Official Artists participating in

the Festival are at the very top of the NYTVF creative community. We believe

this program will provide yet another avenue for industry partners to engage

the NYTVF's artistic community to uncover great new ideas and talent and look

forward to the inaugural program at this year's Fest."

IFC and MTV will

continue their partnership with the festival, awarding development deals to the

winners of the Independent Pilot Competition. Fox has also signed on for the fourth

year with the Comedy Script Contest, awarding $25,000 and a development deal to

the best script submitted by aspiring writers. A&E Network and the festival

will launch and unscripted development pipeline, with the network providing a

$10,000 award and the chance to contribute to the production of the pilot.