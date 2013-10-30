NYCTVWK: WWE Looks To Build Through Second Screen

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

New York -- Multiplatform content is crucial for the WWE, said Stephanie McMahon, executive VP of creative development & operations at the company on Wednesday during the TV Summit at NYC Television Week.

McMahon told moderator R. Thomas Umstead, programming editor, multimedia editor, Multichannel News, that the WWE's app is changing the way people watch their programs.

"It's been downloaded over 8 million times. What we offer is really a revolutionary second screen experience." McMahon said, adding the app offers behind-the-scenes pictures and facts.

When asked about the WWE's plans to create a network, she was unable to disclose specifics on plans but did say, "We are looking at traditional and nontraditional distribution, and we're targeting first quarter next year."