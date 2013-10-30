NYCTVWK: Subway's Pace Touts Importance of Original Branded-Content

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

New York -- Subway CMO Tony Pace spoke Wednesday at NYC Television Week on Subway's use of original content and second screen apps in promoting the brand.

Pace pointed to Subway's social and broadcast activity's importance in promoting the brand, noting that the company boasts roughly 25 million Facebook fans and 1.6 million Twitter followers.

In a conversation with Mark Robichaux, editor-in-chief of Multichannel News, Pace noted the importance of connecting with fans. "We've seen lots of good data over the years in terms of folks that follow us more closely, buy us more frequently."

Pace also touched upon combining a digital and broadcast presence, citing September's two-week quiz show Million Second Quiz, which Subway sponsored. Pace said that the live series offered a strong multiscreen presence. "The first couple of days the game was out there, it was the number one free app. The level of engagement was extraordinary."

Subway also moved into the content creation business with The 4 to 9ers, an online comedy series available on Hulu and YouTube. "Using a food court in a mall as a backdrop where one of the main characters has a job at Subway," was an easy way to work the brand into the show, said Pace.