NYCTVWK: Panel--Don’t Forget The ‘TV’ in TV Everywhere

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

New York -– A panel of top technology executives stressed Wednesday that the success of TV Everywhere will largely depend on an attractive and functional user experience as well as a strong content lineup.

"Let's not lose sight of the TV in TV Everywhere," said Michael Bishara, Synacor senior VP and GM of TV Everywhere, at a NYC TV Week panel, which was moderated by Multichannel News Technology Editor Jeff Baumgartner. "When you turn on the TV, everything is there – live TV, SVOD, VOD, DVR. When you look at TV Everywhere, there is still a ways to go."

Rentrak Corporate President Cathy Hetzel added that increased consumer education could help drive adoption of TV Everywhere, citing a recent CTAM study that showed that 59% of TV viewers were not aware of the product or were very low users. She likened it to the early days of video on demand, when consumers were afraid to push the VOD button on their remotes for fear it would cost them additional money.

Hetzel noted that there were 9 billion VOD transactions last year and that with TV Everywhere, distributors have the "opportunity to do it better and faster."

