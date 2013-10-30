NYCTVWK: Ad Panel Says Industry is Moving Towards Selling Across Networks, Platforms

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

New York -- During the second day of the TV Summit on Wednesday, a panel full of network ad sales executives said that the industry is moving towards selling across multiple networks and platforms, rather than just network-by-network.

"There will come a time where if a buyer wants to come to us and buy, across a portfolio, a [specific] audience, that can happen," said Donna Speciale, president of Turner entertainment and young adult ad sales, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

"Men [aren't] just sports," she continued, noting that networks like truTV and adult swim are male-skewing as well. "It's going to get there, it's evolving."

The panel was moderated by B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette and was part of NewBay Media's NYC Television Week.

"If you can integrate the clients within those platforms, then you're adding value," added Joe Abruzzese, president, national advertising sales, Discovery Communications. "As long as its geared towards the clients, then you've got a winner."

Dan Lovinger, executive VP, ad sales entertainment group, NBCUniversal, argued that at the end of the day, it all comes down to how good is the content you are making for the viewers to watch. "A lot of it ultimately comes down to the content that you're putting up there," he said. "Value is value."