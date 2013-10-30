NYCTVWK: 4K Content Growing

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

New York -– Movie and television producers are beginning to shoot more shows in 4K, helping to grow the stock of ultra-HD content that could help spur the market for the latest and greatest television technology.

At a panel session titled "4K: Path to UltraHD" at NYC Television Week on Wednesday Sony Professional Solutions of America President Alec Shapiro said that TV shows like The Blacklist, The Michael J. Fox Show and movies like the Tom Cruise space drama Oblivion were all shot in 4K and more importantly archived in the technology. By archiving content in 4K, it makes it available for syndication, which could also help spur its acceptance.

"Syndication is where a lot of the money is made," Shapiro said on the panel.

While 4K has obvious advantages – its clear sound and sharp images put HD to shame – it has some that are less obvious. At the panel session, moderated by Multichannel News Technology Editor Jeff Baumgartner, The Weather Channel Network President David Clark said the technology's ability to allow shooting video from a greater distance from the subject is especially valuable in filming dangerous weather events like tornadoes.

