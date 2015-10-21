NYC TV Week: What’s Next for OTT?

New York – Video viewing habits continue to go over-the-top and reach screens of all sizes, but that shift continues to create major challenges for the TV industry, mainly in areas such as measurement and monetization.

Those were two areas of focus Wednesday at an OTT-focused panel at the Next TV Summit, held by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable in conjunction with the third annual NYC Television Week event.

The challenges circling around measurement in the OTT realm are “significant,” Jane Clarke, CEO and managing director for the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), said, echoing the comments made the day before by NBCU exec Linda Yaccarino, who keynoted the Advanced Advertising Summit on Tuesday.

