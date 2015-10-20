NYC TV Week: NBCU Exec Calls for Better TV Measurement

New York – As television viewing continues to scatter and fragment to smartphones and tablets, capturing and measuring that viewing continues to be a challenge that must be addressed by programmers and TV distributors, a top NBCUniversal exec said.

“Television has to get better at measurement,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman, ad sales and client partnerships at NBCU said Tuesday during her keynote interview at the Advanced Advertising Summit held by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable in conjunction with the third annual NYC Television Week.

Yaccarino, who was interviewed by Broadcasting & Cable business editor Jon Lafayette, estimated that 15%, and perhaps up to 30%, of television viewing is currently unmeasured.

