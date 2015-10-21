NYC TV Week: Facebook’s Focus: People, Not Tech

New York – Some might think that technology is making the world go round, but it’s focusing on how people are connecting to each other and to content that’s becoming increasingly important in the ever-shifting video landscape, a top Facebook exec says.

“Our focus from the beginning has been to make the world more open and connected,” Jonathan Murtaugh, the U.S. head of industry for film and television and the head of the L.A. office at Facebook and Instagram, said Wednesday at the Next TV Summit, held by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable in conjunction with the third annual NYC Television Week event. “For us, we think that focusing on people, instead of technology, is a really good business strategy…Technology changes fast, but people change slow.”

Facebook has applied that philosophy across its business, from how its users share photos, to, more recently, how it delivers streaming video via the popular social network.

