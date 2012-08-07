Nvidia Unveils New Workstation Platform

Nvidia has announced improvements to its

second generation of its workstation platform, Nvidia Maximus, that now include

support for include its Kepler-based graphics processing units (GPUs) that

offer the company's fastest, most efficient solutions.





The

introduction is important for broadcasters and content producers because

processing and speed improvements in graphics processing units in recent years

has led to dramatic improvements in broadcast graphics, virtual sets, special

effects, video processing and other solutions used by the production and TV

sectors. Such improvements have also helped lower the costs of many of these

solutions.





Nvidia

first introduced the Maximus platform in November. It speeds up processing by

giving users the ability to simultaneously perform complex analysis and

visualization on a single machine, noted Greg Estes, industry executive for

media and entertainment at Nvidia, in an interview. By simultaneously handling

interactive graphics and the computing required to simulate or render them, the

platform streamlines workflows.





With

the second generation of Maximus, computational work is assigned to run on the

new NVIDIA Tesla K20 GPU computing

accelerator, freeing up the new NVIDIA Quadro K5000 GPU to handle graphics

functions.





The

Nvidia Quadro K5000 GPU's features also

include "bindless textures" that give users the ability to reference over 1

million textures directly in memory while reducing CPU overhead, which could

result in significant improvements in such broadcast technologies as virtual

sets and graphics.





It

also uses FXAA/TXAA film-style anti-aliasing technologies to improve image

quality.





Second

generation NVIDIA Maximus-powered desktop workstations featuring the new NVIDIA

Quadro K5000 will have a suggested manufacturers retail price of $2,249 when

they become available in December; the system with the Nvidia Tesla K20 GPU will run $3,199.



