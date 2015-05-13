NVerzion Automates WTAT-TV

NVerzion has announced that WTAT-TV, the Fox-affiliated television station in Charleston, S.C., has installed the vendors automation system.

The installation was made as part of a major upgrade to HD that was carried out by systems integration firm Heartland Video Systems.

In this deployment, NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) automation system controls the station's master control and playout operations, including syndicated programming recording, local commercial insertion, the timing of network breaks, and graphics insertion, the vendor reports.

In a statement Michael Kordek, director of engineering and operations, WTAT-FOX24 noted that “prior to this upgrade, our station was part of a central casting hub. When the time came to build our own master control facility, reliability was our number one objective in an automation system. Unlike channel-in-a-box systems, NVerzion's CLASS is built on a modular architecture that ensures our station never goes off the air” and helps reduce “operational costs."