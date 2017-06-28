Nuvyyo Revs Cord-Cutting ‘Engine’ for Android TV

Nuvyyo, the company behind a lineup of over-the-air DVRs, is providing cord-cutters another tool with the debut of the Tablo Engine, an Android TV-based DVR app that lets consumers watch and record live TV from local broadcast networks.

The app is initially available for the Nvidia Shield video streamer/gaming console, though Nuvyyo has plans to extend support to other Android TV-based devices. The Tablo Engine works in tandem with the Tablo Tuner, a new USB-connected device outfitted with two tuners. Users also have the option to capture OTA signals with the Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD USB tuner stick, Nuvyyo noted.

Using the Tablo Engine, recordings are saved in MPEG-2 format to Nvidia Shield’s internal storage or to a separate USB-connected storage device.

The Tablo Engine app is free on Google Play and includes a free, 30-day trial of the platform’s guide data subscription, which Nuvyyo is selling for $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Nuvyyo is offering the Tablo Tuner online for $69.99. To prime the pump, Nuvyyo is offering six-months of the guide data subscription for free to people who purchase the tuner through Aug. 31.

