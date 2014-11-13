NUVOtv Selects Invision

Invision has announced that NUVOtv has switched to its sales and traffic system, DealMaker Crossroad.

The English language Latino entertainment network had previously used several different vendors.

“Working with Invision will allow us to transition from a multiple vendor sales and traffic operation to a single partner,” said Mike Roggero, CFO and COO of NUVOtv, in a statement. “We see this move as helping the network meet its business needs and improve management of our television advertising inventory while delivering key operational efficiencies.”

Steve Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Invision, added in a statement that they are seeing increased demand for “a single, end-to-end software solution to manage the entirety of their advertising sales business from sales to traffic to finance to meet the dynamic needs of the marketplace. DealMaker Crossroad checks all of those boxes with its ability to bring sales and traffic together into one seamless workflow. It offers powerful inventory forecasting and management which integrates program and selling titles, providing true on-the-log avails reflecting overlaps and real-time no overnight batch jobs.”