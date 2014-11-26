NUVOtv Inks Carriage Renewal with Time Warner Cable

NUVOtv recently inked a carriage renewal contract with Time Warner Cable.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, provides for expanded carriage on the digital-basic package across all of the nation's No. 2 cable operator's markets, according to a spokesman for the programmer.

The new deal also encompasses the high-definition format of the English-language destination for Latino entertainment.

