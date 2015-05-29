Nuance Gives Roku a Voice

Nuance Communications said its Dragon TV platform is what’s powering voice recognition and voice search capabilities that are integrated with the latest Roku 3 streaming player model and the Roku mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Roku rolled out voice-based search for new top-of-the-line Roku 3 models (which come with a new remote with a built-in microphone) in April, enabling users to sift for content based on titles, actors, directors and other categories across a mix of 17 sources spanning ad-supported, subscription, electronic sell-through/rental, and authenticated streaming offerings, including Amazon Instant Video, Blockbuster On Demand, CinemaNow, Crackle, Fox Now, FX Now, HBO GO, Hulu Plus, M-GO, Nat Geo TV, Netflix, Time Warner Cable (the operator's authenticated TWC TV app), and VUDU, among others.

Roku’s new app for iOS and Android mobile devices also supports the new voice search feature.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.