NTIA Updates National Broadband Map
The National Telecommunications & Information Administration has updated its national broadband map, an interactive map that uses data from almost 1,800 broadband providers, updated every six months, to show where high-speed broadband service is available.
NTIA points out that anyone who sees inaccuracies, or can confirm accuracies, in the map can use a crowdsourcing feature to let them know.
It is the second update, the first coming last September.
The map is a co-production of NTIA and the FCC, with NTIA updating it twice yearly, using some 20 million records.
The map includes a feature that creates "snapshots" of "individual broadband providers, showing where they offer service, what speeds they offer, and how much of the country -- or of a particular state or county -- they cover."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.