NTIA Updates BroadbandUSA

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the White House's chief telecom policy advisor, has launched a revamped BroadbandUSA website and broadband map.

The site was first launched as part of the Obama Administration's broadband stimulus funding initiative. That stimulus funding ran out in 2015, and the FCC took over the broadband mapping info collection -- it just released a new map in February. But the Trump Administration plan is to return the broadband mapping function to the NTIA.

The revamped site is meant to be a place for the public to learn about the NTIA's broadband expansion and connectivity efforts. The NTIA describes it as a "one-stop shop for broadband information around the federal government," including information on events, webinars and publications.

The Trump administration has said closing the rural broadband digital divide is a priority.

"The site is intended to help communities and their private local exchange carrier and Internet service provider partners find resources and funding to support their local broadband efforts by providing information on federal resources, with links to federal grant programs that may fund broadband deployment and adoption projects," NTIA said.

The site was created in association with the Broadband Interagency Working Group, which has representatives from more than 25 different government agencies.