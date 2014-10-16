NTIA: Almost 99% of Americans Have Access to Broadband

Mobile Internet application use on phones, tablets and other devices "exploded" between July 2011 and October 2012, with double-digit percentage increases across all demos. Some form of broadband, fixed or wireless, is now available to almost 99% of the U.S. population.

That is according to a just-released National Telecommunications & Information Administration survey, "Exploring the Digital Nation: Embracing the Mobile Internet," based on October 2012 Census Bureau data.

Roughly nine out of ten Americans 25 and older (88%) say they use a mobile phone.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.