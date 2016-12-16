NPD, Tru Optik Team on OTT Research

Entertainment research firm The NPD Group will partner with audience measurement and data management platform company Tru Optik to better track the consumption of films and games via OTT and connected TVs, the companies announced.

The deal gives NPD Tru Optik’s first-party data on OTT consumption on TV platforms, covering feature-length content.

“Tru Optik brings a unique dataset that we believe will add tremendous value to the studios, content distributors and retailers who rely on NPD data to make sales and distribution decisions. Being able to understand the demand for content via OTT, one of the fastest growing platforms in the U.S., will provide an added layer of insight to help our clients make better decisions,” NPD president and COO Karyn Schoenbart said in a statement.

Andre Swanston, co-founder and CEO of Tru Optik, added: “Partnering with one of the world’s most prestigious market research firms validates the importance and efficacy of our data. We know that the people who consume OTT content tend to be the coveted, hard-to-reach audiences – like millennials and multicultural consumers. More and more companies are recognizing that OTT is a platform that can no longer be ignored and that there is a huge opportunity to reach these audiences in ways they never could before. We believe that Tru Optik will add a significant capability to NPD’s entertainment portfolio.”