NPD Group: EST Movie Sales Jump 68% in Q1

Thanks in part to the market entry of Comcast and other digital retail outlets, electronic sell-through movie transactions grew 68% in the first quarter of 2014, with EST sales accounting for 10% of all physical and digital movie purchases, the NPD Group said in a report issued this week.

The NPD Group noted that sales of TV shows and movies via EST channels surged past the $1 billion mark in 2013, and represented almost 14% of all physical and digital home video purchases during the year.

As can be seen in the chart above, EST sales of TV shows dominate movies in both units and dollar volume.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.