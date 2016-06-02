NPD: 4K Won’t Be for Early Adopters Much Longer

With a growing number of Ultra High-Def (UHD) hardware options emerging, expect more 4K streaming services to emerge to meet consumer demand. That’s according to research firm The NPD Group, which has survey results that bode well for 4K.

More than half of the 5,000-plus U.S. consumers the firm interviewed said they’re aware of 4K products, a number that jumps to 73% among consumers who already own an internet-connected set. Roughly a third said they’re interested in buying a 4K TV, and millennials are proving especially interested, NPD reported.

Through April, more than six million 4K sets have been sold in the U.S.

“While sales are spiking and demand is high, 4K UHD TVs remain an early adopter product,” said John Buffone, executive director and industry analyst for NPD Connected Intelligence. “Our data shows that just eight percent of consumers say they have used a 4K UHD TV. But, all of the trends point towards rapid growth during 2016 and beyond.”

As for the content services to match the 4K hardware, Netflix and Amazon are likely to be joined by other streaming players soon, to meet demand. One third of consumers said they’re already aware of 4K streaming, with 42% of 18- to 34-year-olds saying the same.

“Demand for 4K video is only beginning to proliferate,” Buffone said. “Streaming video providers have been leading the market in terms of delivering 4K UHD content, and we expect them to continue to increase their programming array to satisfy growing consumer demand.”