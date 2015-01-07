North Carolina Stations Back on Dish

Three North Carolina TV stations that went dark to Dish Network subscribers on Dec. 22 returned to customers Tuesday after the parties apparently reached a new retransmission consent agreement.

Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL (CBS) and WRAZ (Fox) in Raleigh, N.C. and WILM (CBS) in Wilmington, N.C., went dark to Dish subscribers on Dec. 22, primarily over affiliate fees.

