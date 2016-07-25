NomadTV Wanders Into OTT Fray

Thanks to the emergence of niche-based services, the over-the-top content world continues to expand beyond a streaming market that’s been dominated by the big three of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

Much the same can be said about the growing number of platforms that are helping these services prep and deliver their content to a multitude of mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming players and gaming consoles.

The latest to join this mix is multiscreen video publishing vendor Nomads. It has has launched a white-label over-the-top (OTT) platform for content makers offering pay-as-you-go pricing that includes content, metadata ingest and transcoding for various device types.

That service, called NomadTV, is entering a somewhat crowded market of video-platform providers such as Comcast Wholesale’s theVideoPlatform, Verizon Digital Media Services, Amazon Web Services, Kaltura, Vimeo, Piksel, Ooyala and Brightcove, to name just a few.

“Our ingestion point is a very simple file … modeled after what Amazon does,” Nomads CEO Andrej Kostresevic said. NomadTV uses Amazon for the bulk of its software stack and another partner, Bitmovin, for transcoding, he said.

“What we see is demand for more niche SVOD services,” he said of NomadTV’s market opportunity.

While large media companies require lots of customization for their OTT projects, small-and medium-sized firms are more concerned about getting to market quickly and affordably, he said. NomadTV is in it early phases of availability, but the company has done a deal with a “traditional TV media personality.” Kostresevic couldn’t name that partner yet but said the personality has rights to content that will be packaged into a subscription service.

NomadTV, he added, is also working with a niche sport that is looking to offer a direct-to-consumer OTT service. Founded in 2011, Nomads is self-funded and employs about 50.