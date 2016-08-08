Nokia Gives ‘Pete’s Dragon’ the VR Treatment

As part of its multi-year partnership with The Walt Disney Studios, Nokia has helped create yet another virtual reality experience for a new theatrical release from the studio, this time for Pete’s Dragon.

Using Nokia’s 360-degree Ozo camera, “Pete’s Dragon: Elliot’s Flyover” takes viewers on a flight on top of Elliot, the dragon from the film. The short was shot on location in New Zealand, uses CGI effects, and is “our most immersive collaboration with Disney to date,” according to Guido Voltolina, head of presence capture for Nokia.

“Virtual reality is a new frontier in filmmaking and our vision for VR is to connect audiences and experiences in a way that were not possible before,” he wrote in a blog post. “Each activation we’ve created with Disney has been unique to each film and we will continue to push innovation in the VR category to create even more immersive experiences to complement Disney films.”

The VR short can be viewed using the SamsungVR app or via YouTube and Facebook.

Nokia previously created 360-degree VR experiences for The Jungle Book and Alice Through The Looking Glass.