NOAA Recruits AccuWeather Chief

AccuWeather CEO Barry Lee Myers has been appointed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Science Advisory Board (SAB) to serve as a member of their newly created Environmental Information Services Working Group, State College, Pa.-based AccuWeather announced today.

As part of the 18-member Working Group, Myers will advise NOAA on improving communications among the various public, private, and academic sectors who work with NOAA and the National Weather Service (NWS) and the creation and use of weather and other environmental information.

"It's certainly an honor to be selected by NOAA to serve in this advisory capacity," said Myers in a statement. "This is a great opportunity to build better understanding between all weather and climate organizations including government agencies, academic institutions, the public and America's weather industry."

Myers has already worked closely with the NWS and NOAA, and previously served as advisor to the Director of the U.S. National Weather Service at the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization Meetings in Geneva, Switzerland in 2001 and 2008. Since 1990, Myers has been a member of the Board of Directors of the American Weather and Climate Industry Association and its predecessor, the Commercial Weather Services Association. In this role, Myers has been the chief federal-relations officer representing the weather and climate industry.