Like, No Way: Facebook Says TiVo Doesn't Have Rights to 'Thumbs Up'

Facebook and TiVo are wrestling over an icon of the digital

media age -- the "thumbs up" indicator -- with the social-media giant arguing

the DVR maker has no valid trademark claims on tiny gloved thumbs.

TiVo last October formally challenged Facebook's 2010

registration of a "thumbs up" mark for its "Like" feature, familiar to the

site's 1 billion-plus users worldwide. The DVR company, in a complaint with the

U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, said it has used the "thumbs up" and

"thumbs down" icons in its DVRs since 1999 and that it would be harmed if

Facebook's "confusingly similar proposed thumb mark is allowed to register."

In a response filed Monday, Facebook said TiVo has "failed

to protect, police, and/or control those marks from widespread use and/or

failed to exercise quality control over its licensees resulting in abandonment

of its trademark rights."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.