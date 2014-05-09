No FCC Decision on Buffett's WPLG Purchase

While neither the Justice Department nor the Federal Trade Commission has any antitrust concerns with Warren Buffett's purchase of WPLG Miami from Graham Holdings Co., it will have to wait a little longer for a decision out of the FCC.



The FCC looks at whether the deal is in the public interest, a standard that goes beyond whether or not it violates any antitrust laws.



According to a spokesperson, the public still has until May 23 to weigh in on the deal, so the FCC can't make any determination until after that date.



The assignment of license was filed April 22, according to FCC documents.