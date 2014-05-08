Feds OK with Buffett's WPLG Buy

The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it has granted early termination to Warren Buffett's deal to acquire WPLG TV Miami from Graham Holdings Co. in a deal that includes cash and stock.

That means neither the Federal Trade Commission nor the Justice Department have any antitrust issues with the deal that would require conditions or prompt it to sue to block the deal.

The FCC must still approve the license transfer as in the public interest, a standard that goes beyond whether it presents no antitrust issues.

WPLG is an ABC affiliate in the 16th largest market.