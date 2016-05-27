N.J. Assembly Urges Comcast-YES Resolution in 60-0 Vote

YES Network praised the New Jersey Assembly's passage, by a 60-0 vote, Thursday of a measure (AR-143) urging Comcast and YES to resolve their lengthy carriage impasse. About 600,000 Comcast Xfinity TV subscribers in the Garden State and another 300,000 in Connecticut and parts of Pennsylvania have been without the regional sports network -- owned by 21st Century Fox (80%) and the New York Yankees -- since Nov. 18, 2016.

Comcast has balked at paying the nearly $6 per subscriber, per month that YES Network charges, and Fox, which handles distribution duties for the RSN, has been unable to move the needle in talks with the nation's largest cable-TV provider.

The New Jersey Assembly action -- which has no legal impact on the situation -- follows similar jawboning efforts by other politicians, including by the two U.S. Senators in Connecticut.

