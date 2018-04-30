Nine Journalists Killed in Kabul Blast

Reporters Without Borders said nine journalists were killed, including three from Radio Free Europe, and another six badly wounded Monday (April 30) in what was being described as two suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, that specifically targeted journalists.

The second explosion was the deadliest attack on the media since 2001, according to Reporters Without Borders. The Islamic State reportedly took responsibility for the bombings.

Killed were ToloNews cameraman Yar Mohammad Tokhi; Radio Azadai (Radio Free Europe) journalists Ebadollah Hananzai, Sabawoon Kakar and Maharram Durrani; TV1 cameramen Ghazi Rasoli and Norozali Rajabi (aka Khamoush); AFP photographer Shah Marai Fezi; and Mashal TV reporter Salim Talash and cameraman Ali Salimi.

Badly injured were Naser Hashemi of Al Jazeera, Omar Soltani of Reuters, Ahmadshah Azimi of Nedai Aghah, Ayar Amar of the weekly Vahdat Mili and Davod Ghisanai of TV channel Mivand.

The BBC was also reporting that one of its journalists, Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah, was also killed in a separate attack outside Kabul, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

According to RFE/RL, citing reports from Reuters, AFP, Tolo News, dpa, and AP, Hananzai was killed in the second blast. Another, Kakar, was injured but died in the hospital. Durrani, 28, was actually not yet with RFE/RL, but was scheduled to join in May and was on her way to the Radio Free Afghanistan office for training when the attack happened.

"This is devastating news," said RFE/RL president Thomas Kent. "We are appalled by the loss of these courageous journalists and colleagues, and heartbroken for their families."

None of the journalists killed were over 30 years old, according to Reporters without Borders.