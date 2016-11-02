Reporters Without Borders Publishes Press Predators List

To mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (Nov. 2), Reporters Without Borders published a rogues gallery of "press freedom predators."

The gallery consists of political and religious leaders, militias, movements and criminal organizations the group says "censor, imprison, torture or murder journalists."

The list is presented as hunting licenses for each of the figures (Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, for example) or groups (ISIS, the Taliban). Most of the predators are heads of state.

“These predators are the ones who most trample on media freedom and commit the worst atrocities against journalists without being held to account,” Reporters Without Borders secretary-general Christophe Deloire said in a statement.

He put in a plug for creating a UN special representative to protect journalists worldwide, saying that was "the way to break the vicious cycle of impunity."

Separately, Reporters Without Borders teamed with the Newseum Wednesday to unfurl a banner on the museum's facade to spotlight the plight of journalist Austin Tice, the only American journalist still held captive in Syria.