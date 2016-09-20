Nikon Debuts 4K, 360-Degree Camera

Nikon is looking to lower the cost barrier for the production of virtual reality, introducing a $500 360-degree video, 4K-capable camera, set to hit stores in October.

The KeyMission 360 was introduced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and features automatic in-camera stitching, intended to remove the need for multiple cameras and to cut down on editing time.

Additionally in October, Nikon will introduce the Nikon KeyMission 170 ($400) and KeyMission 80 ($280), with the former also capable of 4K video.

“The KeyMission series introduces amazing new tools for everyday storytellers eager to find and pursue their personal missions while sharing their loves with the world,” Kosuke Kawaura, director of marketing and planning for Nikon, said in a statement. “History is full of stories told from behind the camera – the KeyMission 360, KeyMission 170 and KeyMission 80 will challenge tradition and invite users to embark on a journey to share their missions from entirely new, immersive perspectives.”