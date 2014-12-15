Nielsen: Twitter Chatter Buzzes Beyond Live TV Window

A new study by Nielsen shows, unsurprisingly, that most Twitter TV-related traffic takes place during live airing windows, but that there’s still plenty of social chatter occurring between live TV events.

Nielsen said a study that analyzed Twitter TV activity around 72 weekly broadcast and cable shows in August and September showed that 68% of tweets took place during the live airing window (three hours before through three hours after). Tweets during that window was highest (70%) for reality shows, versus 64% for dramas and 55% for comedy shows.

Nielsen, which conducted the study to shed more light on how Twitter can boost engagement with TV viewers, noted that a higher level of Twitter TV activity during the live window tends to have a spillover, translating to increased levels of social chatter during the three following days.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.