Nielsen: Twitter Can Improve TV Viewing Forecasts

Twitter TV activity provides an “additional signal” that could be used with other factors to forecast the audience sizes of premiere shows, Nielsen said, citing a study last fall that evaluated the social network 24/7 ahead of dozens of fresh TV shows.

For the study, Nielsen analyzed 42 broadcast and cable series premieres (including English- and Spanish-language programming) from late August through early November on a 24/7 basis and looked for correlations between how many times viewers in the 18-34 age group saw TV promotions for a specific program and the size of that program’s audience for the premiere episode.

While shows that were promoted heavily among that group got expected stronger ratings during their premieres, Twitter TV activity correlated to those premieres can play a role in predicting the size of the audience, Nielsen claimed.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.