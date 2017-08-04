Nielsen: Sports, News Top Out-of-Home TV Genres

Offering some good news to apps and OTT services such as WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, Newsy and CNNgo, sports and news were the most-viewed genres for out-of-home viewing, Nielsen found in astudypresented at the Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles.

That study—which also factored in TV viewing at bars, gyms and airports, not just apps on mobile devices—found that sports delivered an out-of-home viewing lift of 9%, another 2 hours and 37 minutes on top of the nearly 30-hour average per person (6 years-plus) watching sports. News was next followed by children’s multi-weekly programming, general dramas, sports commentary and sit-coms.

The study also found that nearly 60% of OOH impressions came way of “core buying demographics,” while OOH viewing among people 18-34 contributed an 8% boost from in-home viewership and 6% when the group was expanded to 18-49.

