Nielsen Soars on Strong Quarter

Nielsen shares rose nearly 6% ($2.59 each) to $47.39 per share on Tuesday after the ratings giant reported yet another strong quarter, with revenue up 4.8% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue for the period was $1.56 billion, fueled by gains in its Watch and Buy segments. According to the company, revenue at the Watch segment – which provides media and advertising clients with Total Audience measurement services across all devices where video, audio and text is consumed – was up 4.7% on a constant currency basis, due to continued strength at its Audience Measurement and Marketing Effectiveness units. At the Buy segment, which offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers a global view of retail performance measurement — revenue rose 4.8% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased 1.7% to $468 million, or 7.3% on a constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2014. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA grew 116 basis points, or 72 basis points on a constant currency basis, due to the accretive impact of our investments in coverage and analytics capabilities and the benefit of our ongoing productivity initiatives.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.