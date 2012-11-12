Nielsen Snaps Up SocialGuide
Nielsen and NM Incite, the research company's joint venture
with McKinsey & Co., have acquired SocialGuide, a 12-employee startup that
provides social TV measurement and analytics solutions.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. SocialGuide's
employees, including founder and CEO Sean Casey, will become part of NM Incite.
New York-based SocialGuide,
founded in 2010, has analyzed more than 927.8 million social TV comments made
on Twitter. Those span more than 30,000 shows in English and Spanish on 234
U.S. broadcast and cable channels. The startup's system, built for linear TV,
is designed to provide insight on how social interactions affect TV viewing and
let networks engage with social fans in real time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.